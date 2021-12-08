2 men die in a house fire in Quebec City

Two men died in hospital after being found in a house damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in a house in the Saint-Rodrigue sector of the Charlesbourg borough, in northeast Quebec City.

Investigators with Quebec City police (SPVQ), as well as forensic technicians, are onsite to determine the events leading up to the fire.

A security perimeter has been established in the area.

Quebec City police is asking anyone with information to contact them.

