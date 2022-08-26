iHeartRadio
2 men in hospital after shots fired in Greenfield Park

Longueuil Police (SOURCE: SPAL/Facebook)

Two men are in hospital after shots were fired in Greenfield Park, on Montreal's South Shore.

Longueuil police (SPAL) received a 911 call about the gunfire at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Once onsite, police found two men in their 20s that were hit by at least one projectile each," said Ghyslain Vallières, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "They were transported to hospital to be treated for their injuries."

A security perimeter has been set up in the area to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

Churchill Boulevard, between Parent and Springfield streets, remains blocked to traffic.

Vallières notes "the dossier doesn't seem to be related to organized crime."

