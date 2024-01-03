Suspect charged with impaired driving after 2 killed in Montreal hit-and-run

A Namibian man returning home from church and another man heading to a friend's party have been identified as the victims of a New Year's Day fatal hit-and-run in Montreal.

Court documents identify the two victims as Augustin Wesley Katimba, 30, and Michael Chintakis, 31.

Antoine Dubuc, 23, is facing six charges, including dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly collision and impaired driving causing death.

Montreal police said the suspect allegedly struck the two pedestrians at high speed before fleeing the scene, first in his vehicle and then on foot. A court appearance for Dubuc on Wednesday was put off, and he is scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Namibia's ambassador to the United States identified Katimba in a Facebook post as a member of the Namibian diaspora, and said he was returning home from church when he was struck in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Ambassador Margaret Mensah-Williams, who is also accredited to represent the country in Canada, added that Katimba had celebrated his birthday on Dec. 31 and was minutes from home when he was killed. His death led to an outpouring of grief from friends and family in Namibia.

In Montreal, friends of Chintakis expressed heartbreak at his sudden death. He was heading on foot to a party at his friend Spiros Ilias's home and had just messaged asking for the code to get into his building.

Ilias said he tried calling Chintakis 20 minutes later and got no response. Another friend who'd just left called to tell Ilias there were two bodies in the street outside, and when Ilias went out he recognized Chintakis's jacket under an orange police tarp.

"It's a complete tragedy," Ilias said in an interview on Wednesday. He described his friend as a bright light who was inspirational, passionate and lit up a room. The pair had known each other since Grade 3. Chintakis would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on Jan. 14.

"He was my everything," Ilias said. "He motivated me when we were young to become a good person, so you could say I'm the person I am because of him."

Another longtime friend, Casey Fragoulis said Chintakis had a big heart.

"He loved everyone, despite their imperfections and flaws, he saw the good in everybody," Fragoulis said. "I don't think I've ever heard him speak ill about anyone, he walked into a room, and you just felt instant safety."

She took in Chintakis's dog Cashew, his most prized possession.

"The thing that gives me comfort is I know how I feel like I have a piece of him," Fragoulis said, fighting back tears. "He loved that dog so much, and I have a piece of him."

Ilias and other friends have launched a GoFundMe to help offset his funeral costs and to establish a place to memorialize him.

"Remember to cherish the people in your life while you have them," the fundraising post reads. "And maybe we can all be fortunate enough to be as beloved as Michael is, one day."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.