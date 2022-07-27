iHeartRadio
2 men seriously injured after small plane crashes in Monteregie

A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Two men were seriously injured after a small plane crashed Wednesday night in the municipality of St. Paul d'Abbotsford in the Monteregie region.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said one of the occupants, a man in his 70s, is in life-threatening condition. According to police, officers from the Rouville MRC station were called to the Papineau Range area in Saint-Paul-d'Abbotsford to assist an aircraft in distress.

The small aircraft was in distress and attempted an emergency landing in a field.

The second occupant, a man in his 20s, was also sent to hospital. Firefighters were called to extricate the victims trapped in the aircraft.

Laura Hervé, an SQ spokesperson, said that an investigation was launched by the Transportation Safety Board in collaboration with the Sûreté du Québec's major crime unit.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 27, 2022. 

