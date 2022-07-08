iHeartRadio
2 men stabbed in downtown Montreal; 1 in critical condition

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Two men, ages 23 and 29, were stabbed during a midnight confrontation between two groups in downtown Montreal Friday.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), one is in critical condition while the other is stable.

Officers received the call around 3:30 a.m. that a confrontation had just occurred on St-Catherine St., near the intersection of de la Montagne St.

No arrests were made. A security perimeter was established and investigators searched for witnesses.  

With files from The Canadian Press. 

