2 men to be charged with first-degree murder after man, 61, found dead in Montreal apartment: police


A part of Montreal's Saint-Catherine Street was closed off on June 3, 2023 after a man was discovered shot dead inside his apartment. (CTV News/Scott Prouse)

Montreal police said two men are expected to be charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead inside an apartment last weekend.

Police found the man with an upper-body gunshot wound around 7:50 a.m. on June 3 inside a rooming house near the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Beaudry streets, above Le Date Bar in The Village. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police said two men aged 53 and 67 were arrested Thursday and were scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse to be formally charged with murder.

The man's death marked the city's 11th homicide of the year.

As of Friday, there have been 12 killings on the Island of Montreal so far in 2023.

