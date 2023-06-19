2 men were shot early Monday morning in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough

Two men in their 20s were shot and injured in the middle of the night on Monday in the borough of Saint-Léonard, in north-east Montreal.

Medical authorities informed the Montreal police (SPVM) that the 28-year-old victim would survive.

Early Monday morning, however, it was still impossible to determine the condition of the other victim, a 24-year-old man.

Little information was available at the start of the police investigation, however, witnesses told police that the two men were on Bélanger Street East near the intersection with Valdombre Street when shots were fired in their direction from a moving vehicle at around 2:10 a.m.

The vehicle had already left the scene when the police arrived. The area is residential and commercial.

The crime scene was secured, and investigators were at work late into the night in an attempt to solve the case.