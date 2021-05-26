2 people arrested for allegedly using Kijiji for child pornography in Quebec City

A man and a woman from Quebec City allegedly offering babysitting services on Kijiji were arrested Tuesday for multiple crimes related to child pornography.

Investigators with Quebec City Police say they believe the two suspects may have numerous victims. Anyone potentially connected to this case is invited to come forward.

#ARRESTATION | Le SPVQ a arrêté Guy Boutin 48 ans et Julie Blackburn 32 ans pour production, distribution, possession de pornographie juvénile. Nous avons des raisons de croire qu’ils auraient pu faire d’autres victimes. https://t.co/m1ToPmeMdw pic.twitter.com/ijyIIHcCxQ

— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) May 26, 2021

Guy Boutin, 48, was arrested at home, while Julie Blackburn, 32, was arrested at her place of work.

Both have previously appeared in Quebec City court for charges related to the production, distribution and possession of child pornography.

In additional to the child porn charges, they are also facing a charge of using telecommunications to commit a sexual crime.

Boutin has also been charged with sexual interference.

Their alleged scheme to lure victims was uncovered by officers with the Quebec City police force's sexual exploitation of minors unit.

Authorities are inviting anyone with information about this case to call 911 or to contact a police department.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 26, 2021.