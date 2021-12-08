iHeartRadio
2 people found unconscious after fire in Quebec City home

A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Two people were found unresponsive in a house damaged by fire early Wednesday morning in Quebec City.

No details, including sex, age or the conditions of the two people, were provided by authorities.

The fire broke out in a house in the Saint-Rodrigue sector of the Charlesbourg borough, in northeast Quebec City.

Investigators with Quebec City police (SPVQ), as well as forensic technicians, are onsite to determine the events leading up to the fire.

A security perimeter has been established in the area.

Quebec City police is asking anyone with information to contact them.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2021.

