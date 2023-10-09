2 Quebecers will represent Tennis Canada at Billie Jean King Cup

Quebecers Leylah Fernandez and Eugenie Bouchard are among the five players chosen by Tennis Canada to represent the country at the Billie Jean King Cup, to be held in Seville, Spain, in one month's time.

In a recent press release, Tennis Canada announced that Rebecca Marino, Gabriela Dabrowski and young Ontario player Marina Stakusic will complete the squad.

The competition is slated to run from Nov. 7 to 12.

Canada will face Spain on Nov. 8, followed by Poland the next day.

"I'm very excited to see what this group can achieve in Seville against the best players in the world for the third year running," commented captain Heidi El Tabakh in a Tennis Canada press release. "Recently, we've seen great performances from Leylah, Rebecca, Gabriela, Eugenie and Marina. This team is a great mix of experience and leadership, and I'm confident we have what it takes to show the world what Canadian women are capable of."

Fernandez has recently climbed the rankings in both singles (60th) and doubles (19th).

Last month, in Guadalajara, she reached her first singles quarter-final of a WTA 1000 tournament.

In doubles, she was a finalist at this year's French Open.

Last April, in Vancouver, she played a key role in the qualifiers against Belgium, winning all three of her matches.

Marino (138th) has played in the singles main draw of every Grand Slam tournament this year and is preparing to defend Canada for the tenth time at the Billie Jean King Cup.

She has a record of seven wins and nine losses at the international competition.

Dabrowski, ranked ninth in the world in doubles, has had a great deal of success in recent months, enabling her to climb 12 spots in the rankings since August.

At the US Open, she won her first Grand Slam women's doubles title, and the following week, she reached the final of the Guadalajara Open.

Over the course of her career, Dabrowski has played in 20 Billie Jean King Cup matches, posting a record of 12-7 in doubles and 0-5 in singles.

Bouchard, 29, is continuing her comeback after a shoulder surgery that kept her off the courts.

This year, the 232nd-ranked player in the world reached the second round in Madrid and Guadalajara, two WTA 1000 events.

The Montrealer has played in 10 matches in the Billie Jean King Cup, most recently in 2018.

Her overall record is 13 wins and four losses.

Stakusic completes the team as a rookie.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga is ranked 299th in the world and already has an impressive track record.

She won two ITF tournaments in September, in Berkeley and Valladolid.

Canada's last meeting with Spain was in 1992 when the Canadians lost 2-1.

The only meeting with Poland was in 1980 when Canada won 2-0.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 9, 2023.