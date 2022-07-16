iHeartRadio
2 seriously injured after 3-vehicle collision in Capitale-Nationale region

An accident involving a three-wheeled Spyder motorcycle and two other cars occurred Saturday afternoon in Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, in Quebec's Capitale-Nationale region.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Fossambault Rd.

According to provincial police (SQ), traffic slowed down, causing a car to collide with the motorcycle it followed. In turn, the motorcycle crashed into the vehicle in front of it.

Two people were riding the Spyder, a man and a woman. The driver was seriously injured and his life is in danger, according to the SQ, while the female passenger sustained significant injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

No one else was injured, and it's unclear many people were in the other two cars involved in the accident.

Fossambault Rd. was sealed to traffic. An SQ collision reconstruction officer is expected to investigate the scene.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 16, 2022.  

