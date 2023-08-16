iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

2 still missing after seaplane crashes into St Lawrence River near Quebec City


image.jpg

Two people are missing after a float plane crashed Tuesday in the St. Lawrence River southwest of Quebec City.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Nancy Fournier says authorities received a call at around 8 p.m. about a crash in the water between Neuville, Que., and St-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que.

Police officers, firefighters and coast guard members were deployed to search for the aircraft, with aerial support from the army.

Fournier says they located debris later that evening but have not found the bulk of the aircraft.

Two men, aged 55 and 57, are missing.

Provincial police divers joined the search this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*