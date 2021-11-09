Two suspects arrested in relation to Parc-Ex armoured truck robbery

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an armoured truck that took place last October, Montreal police (SPVM) said Tuesday.

Eugene Fengstad, 67, and Ghislain Bouffard, 45, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Nov. 5 and Oct. 29, respectively.

They are facing numerous charges, including robbery with a firearm, conspiracy to commit robbery, forcible confinement with a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and discharge of a firearm.

According to the force, on Oct. 18 at 11 p.m., two masked individuals attacked two money couriers while their armoured truck was parked in front of a bank at the intersection of Jean-Talon Street West and Querbes Avenue, in the borough of Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension.

"The assailants used firearms and pepper spray to subdue the officers," Montreal police state. "One shot was fired during the altercation, but no one was injured. One officer's service weapon was stolen and the two suspects eventually fled the scene."

Investigators set up a perimeter and canvassed the area, leading to the arrest of the two suspects.