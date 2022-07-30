iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

2 teens, 1 man injured in separate Hochelaga stabbings

Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

Two teenagers were stabbed in Hochelaga late Friday night, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The two 14-year-olds suffered injuries to the upper body and were transported to hospital, but police do not fear for their lives.

The pair were found near the Olympic Stadium at Sherbrooke and Viau Sts., an SPVM spokesperson confirmed.

Police believe a conflict broke out between the teens and a suspect of unknown age who fled the scene.

An investigation is underway.

ANOTHER STABBING NEARBY

In what police believe to be an unrelated conflict, another person was stabbed in Hochelaga Friday night on Letourneux Ave. near Adam St.

The 32-year-old victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition, and police are investigating. 

With files from The Canadian Press. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*