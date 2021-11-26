2 teens seriously injured in suspicious fire in Lachute

Two young men were seriously injured after a fire in Lachute, in the Laurentians, Friday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a phone call about the blaze, in a building undergoing renovations.

Almost at the same time, "police received a report of two individuals in very bad shape who were in the vicinity of the business heavily damaged by the flames," explained Sergeant Maïté Bolduc, a spokesperson with the SQ.

She said the men, aged 18 and 19, "had significant burns on their bodies," and "they were transported to the hospital in critical condition."

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the fire.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2021.