2 valuable paintings by artist Samir Sammoun stolen in Saint-Lambert

Two paintings by Lebanese-Canadian artist Samir Sammoun have been stolen from a Saint-Lambert golf club. (Longueuil police/Handout)

Two paintings by Lebanese-Canadian artist Samir Sammoun have been stolen from a Montérégie golf club, according to Longueuil police (SPAL).

The police say the paintings are of great value and were stolen between January and Sept. 23.

The first is a 12" x 16" canvas called Undergrowth in the Snow and the second is a 36" x 30" canvas called Ontario Street in the Snow.

Both works were displayed at the Country Club of Montreal, located on Riverside Street in Saint-Lambert.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the police using the Info-Azimut line at 450-646-8500.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 19, 2021.

