2 vehicles destroyed in suspicious DDO fire

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after two vehicles were set on fire in the driveway of a home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, on the West Island.

Officers received a 911 call at 1 a.m. about the blaze on Roger-Pilon Street, near Mirabel Street.

"When the police arrived at the scene, they located the two vehicles on fire," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They called for back-up from the firefighters and they quickly got the fire under control."

She adds the two vehicles, a car and a van, are a total loss, but the home was not damaged by flames.

"According to witnesses, two suspects would have been seen starting the fire," Chèvrefils states, adding they reportedly fled soon after.

No arrests have been made.

There were no traces of an incendiary device and the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

The remains of the two vehicles were towed away for analysis.

