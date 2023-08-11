iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

2 women struck by lightning in Quebec


image.jpg

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by lightning while fishing in the Laurentians, police say.

Quebec provincial police say two women were fishing off the pier in Chambord, in Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean region.

A woman in her 30s was critically hurt, while the other woman in her 40s has minor injuries.

According to Environment Canada meteorolgist Simon Legault, every year there are on average 180 people injured by lightning and millions of lightning strikes across the country. Taking certain steps can prevent serious injury.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Kelly Greig.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*