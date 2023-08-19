iHeartRadio
2-year-old drowns in residential Quebec pool, coroner investigating: police


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 2-year-old child was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential swimming pool in Sainte-Sophie, in the Laurentians.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at around 3 p.m., where they found the unconscious toddler in a residential pool on 2nd St. in Sainte-Sophie, Que., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Emergency responders tried to resuscitate the child, who was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is not known at this time whether the pool had a fence or other security features.

A coroner's inquest is underway in collaboration with the SQ's major crimes unit.

Investigators and technicians from the forensic identification service were also dispatched to the scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 19, 2023. 

