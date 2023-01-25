$20,000 reward for information on Feng Tian, Montreal teen missing since fall

A $20,000 reward has been offered to anyone with information on the whereabouts of Feng Tian, a 17-year-old boy who went missing from Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood on Oct. 17, 2022.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the donation was made anonymously through the Sun Youth organization.

On the night of his disappearance, Tian and his family ate dinner at a relative's house on the corner of Sherbrooke Street West and Cavendish Boulevard in NDG.

A source close to Tian's family said he left early to study for a test, but when his family returned home, he wasn't there.

Police say he was later spotted near the Square Sainte-Élisabeth park, at the corner of Saint-Jacques and Delinelle streets in the Sud-Ouest borough. He was reportedly walking east on St-Jacques St. from Decarie Boulevard.

Tian is Chinese, 1.8 metres (5'11'') tall, weighs 68 kilograms (150 lbs), and has black hair and very dark brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black denim coat, a black sweater and black and white sneakers.

He is a newcomer to Canada and does not speak English or French. Anyone with information on Tian's whereabouts is asked to contact the SPVM at 438-354-6803.