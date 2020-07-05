20 test positive for COVID-19 after house parties, bar visit south of Montreal; health officials urge patrons to get tested immediately

One of Quebec's regional public health and social services centres is asking people who attended two house parties or visited a bar South of Montreal last week to immediately get tested for COVID-19 after 20 people tested positive for the virus.

The Monteregie regional health board, which covers the South Shore of Montreal, is asking anyone who attended one of the two house parties - which hosted some 60 people in total - or visited the Mile Public House in Brossard on June 30 to get a COVID-19 test immediately.

Dr. Julie Loslier of Monteregie public health recorded an announcement on the DSP Monteregie’s Facebook page saying the establishment’s management has collaborated will with public health and there are no risks currently.

However, on June 30, several people who were at the bistro from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. - some of whom are believed to have been to at least one of the house parties - were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Public health officials suspect the patrons were asymptomatic when they headed to the bar and likely were not aware that they may have been infected at the time.

To schedule a test, call 1-877-644-4545 or 450-644-4545.

Loslier said it is wrong to think that the Mile Public House is at more risk than any other establishment. Staff and patrons are reminded to practice physical distancing measures when at bars or restaurants.

“We must avoid thinking that the challenges of distancing are specific to this establishment,” the DSP Monteregie’s post reads. “They concern a good number of them, and efforts must still be made on the part of owners, but also on the part of customers.”

Monteregie has seen the highest daily increases of COVID-19 infection in the province on both Saturday (33) and Sunday (22).

According to Quebec publich health officials, 7,928 people have tested positive for the virus in Monteregie and 583 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

On its Facebook page, the Mile Public House says it is in communication with public health and that the outbreak concerns "5 people from the same group, seated at the same table."

The establishment said in its post that all its employees will undergo a screening test and that all those who worked on the evening of June 30 are already in isolation.