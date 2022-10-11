iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

20-year-old charged in alleged drunk driving collision that killed 26-year-old woman


laval-crash-1-5974520-1657020518661

A 20-year-old man was charged with drunk and dangerous driving in connection with a fatal head-on collision that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Laval police (SPL) collision investigation officers arrested Aron Romero on Friday. He was charged in court shortly after.

He was allegedly behind the wheel of the Cadillac SUV that was apparently speeding at 10:30 p.m. on July 4 on Route 335 (near Des Perron Ave.) and collided with a Toyota heading northbound with two 26-year-old women on board.

Romero allegedly "committed several traffic violations and was allegedly passing in the opposite lane," the police say, and he may have been impaired at the time.

The fire department was called and emergency responders extracted the two women from the vehicle. The driver was seriously injured, and the passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Romero appeared in the Laval courthouse on charges of dangerous driving causing death and injury and impaired driving causing death and injury.

He was released on conditions and will return to court on Dec. 2.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*