20-year-old charged in alleged drunk driving collision that killed 26-year-old woman

A 20-year-old man was charged with drunk and dangerous driving in connection with a fatal head-on collision that killed a 26-year-old woman.

Laval police (SPL) collision investigation officers arrested Aron Romero on Friday. He was charged in court shortly after.

He was allegedly behind the wheel of the Cadillac SUV that was apparently speeding at 10:30 p.m. on July 4 on Route 335 (near Des Perron Ave.) and collided with a Toyota heading northbound with two 26-year-old women on board.

Romero allegedly "committed several traffic violations and was allegedly passing in the opposite lane," the police say, and he may have been impaired at the time.

The fire department was called and emergency responders extracted the two women from the vehicle. The driver was seriously injured, and the passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Romero appeared in the Laval courthouse on charges of dangerous driving causing death and injury and impaired driving causing death and injury.

He was released on conditions and will return to court on Dec. 2.