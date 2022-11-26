iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

20-year-old man killed in head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships; one seriously injured


911 emergency services line. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV NEWS)

A head-on collision between two vehicles left one man dead, and another seriously injured Friday night in Ascot Corner, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The drivers of a sedan and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) collided on Route 112 around 8 p.m. for an unknown reason, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

The man behind the wheel of the SUV was also transported to the Sherbrooke hospital for serious injuries, but his life is not in danger, said SQ spokesperson Laura Hervé.

Route 112 had to be closed for a few hours after the accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*