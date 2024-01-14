iHeartRadio
20-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, Que.


Trois Rivieres Police. SOURCE: Trois Rivieres police/Facebook

A 20-year-old pedestrian died Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Trois-Rivières, in Quebec's Mauricie region.

Police were called to the intersection of Carmel Boulevard and Calonne Street around 2:25 p.m. regarding the accident.

"The victim was in critical condition when paramedics arrived and was quickly taken to the Trois-Rivières regional hospital, but unfortunately died a few minutes later due to the severity of her injuries," said Trois-Rivières police in a press release.

According to initial information, the pedestrian was in the middle of the road before being hit by the vehicle, the police said.

Part of Carmel Boulevard was closed to traffic.

Two investigators, an accident scene technician and a forensic identification technician were on the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 14, 2024.   

