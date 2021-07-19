iHeartRadio
200 cows dead after fire at Mirabel farm

At least 200 cows are dead after a fire ignited at a farm in Mirabel. (Matt Grillo/CTV News Montreal)

At least 200 cows are dead after a fire ignited at a farm in Mirabel.

The blaze started at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Joël Laviolette, director of the Mirabel fire department.

About 37 firefighters battled the blaze, including those who came to help from Lachute and Saint-André-d'Argenteuil.

The building is a total loss. Laviolette states it is too early to estimate the cost of damages, but says it is likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze. However, Laviolette states it does not seem criminal.

