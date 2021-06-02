2021 maple syrup season rated 'average' by producers

The 2021 maple syrup crop is being described as "average" by Quebec producers, who reported a total of 133 million pounds of syrup collected across the province.

They say this year's mixed results are due to the warm temperatures in April. In contrast, last year's crop was considered exceptional.

All the producers started culling the liquid gold at the same time, an unusual trend of the 2021 season, but ended early, according to the Quebec agricultural producers (PPAQ) and the Maple industry council (CIE).

Producers say they believe Quebec's syrup reserve contains enough stock to meet the industry's short and medium-term needs.

When stocks fall, as is currently the case for organic syrup, the PPAQ says it can issue an additional quota to maple syrup producers to meet demand.

The Maple Industry Council notes the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the popularity of maple syrup.

Buyers of bulk maple syrup purchased 147 million pounds of the liquid, 14 per cent more than the previous year.

Quebec's maple syrup exports to the world jumped 21.9 per cent in 2020, compared to 2019. Statistics for the first few months of 2021 suggest sales will remain high for the rest of the year.

On average, Quebec accounts for 72 per cent of the world's maple syrup production each year.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 2, 2021.