2021 to start with the season's first big snow dump in Montreal

Snow removal

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

Keep shovels, scrapers and snowshoes handy to start 2021 in Montreal and the area, as a big snow dump is expected to start Friday night.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning Friday morning to start the New Year for the Montreal, Laval and South Shore regions.

"Heavy snow will develop beginning tonight," the warning reads. "Total snowfall amounts of 15 cm are expected by the end of Saturday."

Those planning on driving are warned that the snow is expected to accumulate rapidly making travel difficult, Environment Canada says.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the minus 1 to minus 6 Celsius range Friday with around 10 centimetres of snow expected.

Overnight, the mercury may reach minus 12 Celsius with the windchill.

Around five centimetres of snow is expected Saturday, and snow is forecast to end around noon. 

