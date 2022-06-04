iHeartRadio
208 km/h in a 70 zone: Montreal driver earns major demerit points for speeding

An RCMP officer writes a speeding ticket during a speed enforcement campaign in May.

A Montreal driver earned a whopping 30 demerit points earlier this week for driving 208 km/h in a 70 zone.

The driver, a man in his thirties, is facing a $2,476 fine and had his license suspended for seven days, according to a press release from Quebec provincial police (SQ).

He was pulled over Thursday on Highway 20 westbound, near Angrignon Blvd.

Another driver had his license suspended the previous day for driving 180 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway 40 eastbound.

Also a Montrealer in his thirties, the driver earned 14 demerit points and was fined $1,546.

The SQ says speeding is "one of the primary causes of fatal collisions."

