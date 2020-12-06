20th annual 24h Tremblant raises over $2 million for children's charities

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic limiting it to an online format, the annual 24h Tremblant charity event raised more than $2 million on Sunday.

In a press release, organizers said they were delighted by the success of the twentieth edition of the sporting event. In total, $2,340,159 was raised for charities helping children with physical and mental illnesses, other special needs and those living in disadvantaged areas.

At least 1,620 participants took part, soliciting donations from across Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and even Hungary and Thailand.

The participants were grouped into 219 teams that accumulated 3,480 hours of physical activity, including skiing, walking, running and cycling.