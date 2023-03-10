iHeartRadio
21 new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Quebec


The death toll from COVID-19 rose sharply on Friday, with 21 more Quebecers succumbing to the disease in recent days.

Of the deaths announced in the government's death toll, four occurred in the last 24 hours, and four others occurred two to seven days ago. Thirteen deaths occurred more than seven days ago.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,181 Quebecers have died after contracting the disease.

In terms of hospitalizations, there has been a decrease of 18, for a total of 1316 patients. Of these, 445 are receiving care specifically for COVID-19.

In intensive care, 27 Quebecers were treated in total, including 13 for COVID-19, a decrease of five.

The number of new infections remains in the same range as in recent weeks, at 418, but these data do not allow us to measure the full extent of the cases because access to testing centres is limited. Quebecers also reported 26 positive cases detected by rapid tests on Thursday.

As for vaccination, 3072 vaccines were administered on Thursday.
 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 10, 2023

