21-year-old man found shot to death in a Montreal Southwest borough parking lot

Montreal police are investigating after the body of a man who was shot to death was discovered in a Southwest borough parking lot.

Police said a 911 call was made at 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, paramedics were already there, attempting to revive the victim. Despite their efforts, he was later pronounced dead.

An SPVM spokesperson said the victim was 21-years-old and shot in the upper body. The victim was discovered by a passerby who saw them appearing lifeless in the driver's seat of a vehicle located in the outdoor parking lot of a Canning St. building.

The SPVM's Major Crimes Unit and crime scene technicians were called to the scene, as was a canine unit.

No arrests have yet been made.