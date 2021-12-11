21-year-old reported missing in Montreal's CDN-NDG borough

A young man has been reported missing in Montreal.

Étienne Ducas-Vézina, 21, was last seen in the city's Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

He is 6'2" (1.86 metres) tall, and weighs about 176 lbs (80 kilograms). He has brown hair, brown eyes, and fair skin.

He was last seen wearing a long beige coat, a blue toque, a checkered scarf, and beige pants. He was also said to have been carrying a blue backpack made of a material similar to denim.

His family fears for his safety.

On "Friday morning, Dec. 10, he passed by St-Henri, rue St-Philippe, where he abandoned his cell phone," wrote Ducas-Vézina's mother, Marie-Claude Ducas, on social media Saturday evening.

"He may have traveled to many other places, whether on foot, by metro or by bus."

She says he has been previously found on Mount Royal, as well as "under bridges and viaducs; close to the Lachine canal, St-Lawrence river; in vacant lots or out-of-the-way private yards; etc."

Read Ducas's post below for more details: