22-year-old worker who died in Montreal Ferris Wheel accident 'filled the hearts of those around him with joy'

Riley Valcin, a 22-year-old aspiring engineer with a job at Montreal's Old Port Ferris Wheel, died Christmas day following a workplace injury.

He will be remembered as "a person who was always there for those dear to him as well as for those he barely knew," wrote Valcin's close friend Roberto Rivera Rubio in a statement accompanying a fundraiser for the victim's family.

"He filled the hearts of those around him with joy, laughter and serenity," wrote Rubio. "He truly was an easy-to-talk-to person leaving everyone he spoke to with a sentiment of ease."

Valcin was a civil engineering student at Ecole Polytechnique, and "aspired to become a great engineer," wrote Rubio. Ecole Polytechnique expressed its condolences Monday "with great sadness."

An investigation into the incident is underway, and it remains unclear exactly how Valcin was hurt. According to Quebec's labour board, the CNESST, he was clearing snow at the time of the accident.

Emergency responders took Valcin to hospital in critical condition after 1 p.m. on Dec. 25, where he later died.

The organization in charge of the wheel, La Grande Roue de Montreal, says they are cooporating with investigators, and that the Ferris Wheel will be closed until further notice. On Sunday, a CNESST spokesperson told The Canadian Press that "La Grande Roue will not be accessible as long as the employer does not submit a safer snow removal procedure."

La Grande Roue wrote its condolences to social media on Monday, adding that management was "heatbroken" by Valcin's death.

"Our first thoughts go out to Riley, his family, friends and his Grande Roue team who will all miss him greatly. Riley was a friendly, positive, and helpful person, a wonderful colleague, and one of our most senior and respected employees at La Grande Roue."

"Beyond his death, it is not just a young person from our community who leaves us," wrote Montreal North Borough Mayor Christine Black to social media. "It is the tragedy of an entire family who will have to learn to continue living without him."

"I would like to extend my sincere sympathies to the family, loved ones and friends of Riley Jonathan Valcin."