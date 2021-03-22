220 kilograms of illegal tobacco seized by Montreal police; six arrested

Over 220 kilograms of illegal tobacco were seized by Montreal police as part of an operation targeting several dealers.

On Monday, the SPVM announced that 10 raids had been carried out in three phases between late February and mid-March. The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal shisha tobacco, eight vehicles and nearly $12,000 in cash.

A garage in a commercial building on L'Acadie Blvd. in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and a residence in Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles were used as caches for the network, which police said sourced its tobacco mostly from Ontario.

Six suspects were arrested and the file was transferred to prosecutors at Revenu Quebec. Police said the suspects could face fine and prison time under the Tobacco Tax Act.

Anyone with information on the contraband tobacco ring can submit an anonymous report via Info-Crime Montreal online or by calling 514-393-1133. A reward of up to $2,000 could be given for information leading to the arrest of suspects.