23-year-old man charged in stabbing death of his mother

FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal)

A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder today in the weekend slaying of his mother.

Francis Normand's 49-year-old mother died after she was found stabbed Sunday inside an apartment in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The victim has been identified in court documents as Francine Roux.

She was transported to hospital in critical condition and was declared dead Sunday afternoon.

Normand was arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said Sunday the accused was sent for a psychological evaluation.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2021 

