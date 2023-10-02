23-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Montreal apartment

A 23-year-old man who was the victim of an assault with a weapon on Sunday afternoon in Montreal succumbed to his injuries, police announced later in the evening.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed that it is the 30th homicide on the island of Montreal this year.

The attack took place in a flat on Alexis-Nihon Boulevard, not far from chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse, in the Saint-Laurent borough. The 911 call came in at around 2:35 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who had been stabbed several times in the upper body and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A 20-year-old man was also taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds, but his life is out of danger, according to Brabant.

"He has been arrested in connection with this [alleged] murder," added Brabant. "He will be met in the next few hours by investigators."

The investigation is being conducted by the SPVM's Major Crime Section, and a command post has been set up at the scene of the attack.

Initial hypotheses suggest an argument that degenerated between the two young men.

The police intend to interview witnesses and view images captured by surveillance cameras to shed light on the assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.