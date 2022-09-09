23-year-old Quebecer in critical condition following accident at work

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after an accident at work early Friday morning in Boucherville.

Longueuil police say the man was loading a truck around 2:45 a.m. in a warehouse on du Tremblay Rd. when he fell.

He was transported to the hospital, and authorities fear for his life.

An investigation is underway to understand the circumstances of this event.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 9, 2022