iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

23-year-old woman stabbed in Montreal's Plateau

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed in Montreal's Plateau borough on Sept. 1, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria)

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed on the corner of Durocher and Milton Streets in the Milton Park area Thursday afternoon.

The woman was found around 5:30 pm on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds to her upper body and was conscious when transported to hospital. Montreal police (SPVM) say they do not fear for the woman's life. 

A 39 year-old man was arrested about an hour after the attack. Police said the suspect initially fled the scene.

Police are questioning the suspect. It's currently unclear whether the attack is considered an armed assault or an attempted murder. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*