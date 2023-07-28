iHeartRadio
24-year-old cyclist in critical condition after collision in Montreal's east end


FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A young cyclist is in critical condition Friday morning after colliding with a car in Montreal's east end.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his upper body, including his head.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. in the Tétreaultville neighbourhood.

According to the SPVM, the car was heading southbound on Aubry Street when it collided with the victim's electric bicycle, travelling westbound on Marseille Street in a residential area.

The driver of the car, a 71-year-old man, was not injured.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances of the impact.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 28, 2023.  

