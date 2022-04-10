24-year-old driver killed in head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships

A 24-year-old driver died following a head-on collision early Saturday evening in South Stukely, in the Eastern Townships, about an hour southeast of Montreal.

The collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 112.

The driver deviated from his lane and hit a car coming in the opposite direction, according to the Surete du Quebec (SQ).

The man was seriously injured and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead in the evening. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured, but their life is not in danger, the SQ said.

Both motorists were alone in their vehicles.

A collision investigator went to the scene to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 10, 2022.