24-year-old driver seriously injured in Eastern Townships crash
A young driver is fighting for his life following a head-on collision with another car early Saturday evening in Stukely-Sud, in the Eastern Townships.
The collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Route 112.
One of the vehicles involved deviated from its lane and hit the other car coming in the opposite direction, reported the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The 24-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was injured, but her life is not in danger, the SQ said.
A collision investigator is on site to determine the cause and circumstances of the accident.
Route 112 is currently closed to traffic.
— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 9, 2022.