24-year-old woman dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody

A 24-year-old woman has died after being stabbed by a man in the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman and a 36-year-old man got into an "altercation" near the corner of Milton St. and Aylmer St., in the McGill Ghetto and just a block from the schools' gates, just after 4:30, Montreal police said.

The man pulled out a knife and "stabbed the woman several times in her upper body," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but died shortly after her arrival, Bergeron said.

Police announced her death at 8:50 p.m.

The man was arrested near the scene, Bergeron said. Police later explained that when they arrived at the scene, he was standing there, next to the woman, having made no attempt to flee.

Police recovered the weapon at the same time.

Police haven't yet determined the motive for the attack and say they're still investigating the link between the two, though they said later Tuesday night that they "likely" knew each other.

The death is Montreal's 26th homicide of the year, coming one day after the 25th, another fatal stabbing in which a 16-year-old boy died, with three teenage suspects sought by police.

This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from CTV's Kelly Greig.