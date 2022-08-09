25 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec as hospitalizations, ICU numbers subside

Quebec health officials confirm 25 more people have died due to COVID-19, a total of 16,069.

The number of Quebecers in hospital has decreased by 19 for 2,038 people receiving care, including 686 due specifically to COVID-19.

Intensive care admissions are down by three, for a total of 58, including 33 due to COVID-19.

On Aug. 7, a total of 8,783 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 1,243 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,157,876 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 273,339 rapid tests that have been declared online with 228,598 positive results.

Monday, 236 were reported, with 198 positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 4,199 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 5,436 more vaccinations for a total of 20,403,474.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of Aug. 8, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 18 per cent have received four.