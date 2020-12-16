25-year-old suspect in Ahuntsic convenience store murder turns himself in

After Montreal police offered a $2,000 reward Wednesday as they tried to track down the suspect in a recent murder, the 25-year-old turned himself in, police said in a release.

Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco, 25, was arrested shortly after noon, when he arrived at a local police station, police wrote in a release early Wednesday afternoon. He's due to appear in court on Thursday morning.

He's suspected in a murder at an Ahuntsic grocery store, Montreal's 22nd homicide of the year.

Police said Ortiz-Vivanco allegedly entered the convenience store at the corner of de Lille St. and Henri-Bourassa Blvd. E with another individual on the afternoon of Nov. 6, with the intention to rob the place.

The owner of the convenience store was assaulted and died from his injuries, police said.