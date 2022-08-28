26-year-old seriously injured in single-vehicle accident in Montreal
A 26-year-old man is in stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a lampost Sunday morning.
Police report that a call around 5:20 a.m. about a single-vehicle accident in Montreal's Saint Leonard borough.
The man was alone in his vehicle when he crashed on Viau Blvd. near Robert Blvd.
"He was in critical condition when he went to the hospital and, around 9:30 a.m., he was out of danger," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Gabriella Youakim.
The investigation is ongoing, and officers are considering all hypotheses to determine what caused the accident.