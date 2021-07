Longueuil police (SPAL) said Sunday that the 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe and sound.

Emilie Martial, 27, was reported missing Friday after she left the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital in Longueuil.

Mme Martial retrouvée saine et sauve.

Merci à tous pour votre collaboration.

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 11, 2021