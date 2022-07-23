iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

28-year-old drowns in Quebec lake

image.jpg

A man has died after being rescued from a body of water around 10 p.m. Friday in the Laurentians region, just under two hours north of Montreal.

The 28-year-old man was reported to emergency services by people who were accompanying him when he appeared to be in distress near the private lake on chemin 6e rang in Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, where the group was staying.

"According to initial information, emergency services rescued a 28-year-old man who was in distress in a lake. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and his life is feared," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

He was confirmed dead on Saturday afternoon. 

It appears that the individual could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket, which the SQ could not immediately confirm.

An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*