28-year-old drowns in Quebec lake

A man has died after being rescued from a body of water around 10 p.m. Friday in the Laurentians region, just under two hours north of Montreal.

The 28-year-old man was reported to emergency services by people who were accompanying him when he appeared to be in distress near the private lake on chemin 6e rang in Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, where the group was staying.

"According to initial information, emergency services rescued a 28-year-old man who was in distress in a lake. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and his life is feared," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

He was confirmed dead on Saturday afternoon.

It appears that the individual could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket, which the SQ could not immediately confirm.

An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2022.