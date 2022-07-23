28-year-old fighting for his life after being rescued from private Quebec lake

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a body of water around 10 p.m. Friday in the Laurentians region, just under two hours north of Montreal.

The 28-year-old man was reported to emergency services by people who were accompanying him when he appeared to be in distress near the private lake on chemin 6e rang in Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, where the group was staying.

"According to initial information, emergency services rescued a 28-year-old man who was in distress in a lake. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and his life is feared," said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

It appears that the individual could not swim and was not wearing a life jacket, which the SQ could not immediately confirm.

An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2022.