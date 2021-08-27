28-year-old man found dead in a Quebec City pool

A 28-year-old man was found unconscious Friday morning in a swimming pool near an apartment building in the Sainte-Foy area of Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) says it received a 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a man in the deep end of the pool.

Officers pulled the man from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.

Once paramedics arrived on the scene, they transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators, as well as forensic technicians, are working to determine the events leading up to the man's death.

Police say so far, they have no reason to believe a criminal act was involved.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2021.