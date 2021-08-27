iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

28-year-old man found dead in a Quebec City pool

image.png

A 28-year-old man was found unconscious Friday morning in a swimming pool near an apartment building in the Sainte-Foy area of Quebec City.

Quebec City police (SPVQ) says it received a 911 call just before 2 a.m. about a man in the deep end of the pool.

Officers pulled the man from the water and attempted to resuscitate him.

Once paramedics arrived on the scene, they transported him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators, as well as forensic technicians, are working to determine the events leading up to the man's death.

Police say so far, they have no reason to believe a criminal act was involved.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 27, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error